Hundreds of parents and their children turned out last Thursday for the rescheduled Easter Egg Round Up at Copperas Cove City Park.
The city was forced to postpone the April 13 event after rain and thunderstorms rolled through the area.
The round up was broken into four different segments, with children separated by age group.
Hundreds of kids took part in each of the first three round ups. As soon as the signal was given, the eager youngsters raced from the fence onto the outfield grass, stripping each field of thousands of eggs in just a few minutes
Brianna McGuine, tourism coordinator for the City of Copperas Cove, said she was impressed by how many families attended the rescheduled event.
“We were a little bit worried about having it on a week night,” McGuine said. “We know kids are really busy after school, but it actually was a very good turnout.
“I have a lot of fun putting these kinds of events together,” McGuine said, “and it pays off with all these kids who are out here smiling and having fun.”
After the noisy scramble of the first three age groups, the fourth group was a relative island of calm. Around a dozen children in the adaptive category grabbed eggs from the ball field grass as their parents kept and eye out and encouraged them.
Andrea Johnson watched as her five-year-old son Lawrence gathered eggs. She was grateful the event provided a quieter space for children like Lawrence.
“With his autism, he’s not too well with big crowds,” Johnson said, “so, yeah, I really like this.”
Though an exact count of how many kids took part was not available, McGuine said volunteers put out 15,000 eggs during the round up.
