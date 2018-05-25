While the word has been out for awhile, a fixture in the community was formally recognized last week as a Woman of Distinction.
Joan Manning, president of the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees, received the tribute from the Girl Scouts of Central Texas during a dinner May 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The GSCT honored five women overall, including Manning, as well as a workplace of distinction.
The honorees were nominated and chosen based upon their work and contributions to their respective communities throughout Central Texas.
Manning, who grew up in Copperas Cove after moving with her military family to Fort Hood at age 6, has spent a lifetime of service in multiple capacities to the Cove community.
“Joan’s love of the Copperas Cove community has led to many volunteer leadership roles with the Salvation Army, Hope Pregnancy Center, but most notably to the students of CCISD,” said Chelsea Edwards, emcee of the event.
“Her nominator had this to say: ‘Joan’s character and integrity align with the values of a Woman of Distinction. She is very humble and never draws attention to herself, all the while working diligently to improve the quality of life for others.’”
Aside from serving as president of the CCISD board of trustees for the last 18 of her 23 years on the board, Manning is also the only local school board member in the nation on the National Council for Impacted Schools, according to her program biography.
“I’ve had the privilege of serving with lots of different people and hopefully we’re doing what is best for our students... that’s what we want to do,” said Manning.
She also serves as treasurer, children’s class teacher, moderator, and council member at Eastside Baptist Church.
“My faith is very important to me. It’s a part of who I am,” she said during an introductory video at the dinner.
Serving as a Girl Scout Brownie herself as a child, Manning thanked the GSCT for the honor of being awarded a Woman of Distinction. She also included a tearful thank you to her children and husband in attendance at the dinner, who together run the family business, Manning Homes.
“I’m not a Woman of Distinction; I’m just a housewife doing her thing,” said Manning. “I was shocked beyond words ... being a Woman of Distinction is a great honor.”
