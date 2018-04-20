When Copperas Cove Junior High School students in teachers Melinda Byrd’s and Marshall Chauvin’s sixth-grade science classes walked in this week, they were faced with a call for help.
The students were given the following mission.
“Please listen closely as time is not on our side. We must act swiftly as millions of lives are in danger. Two transform plate boundaries have become stuck and the fault line is building up a tremendous amount of stress and pressure,” the assignment read.
“When these plate boundaries slip, a major earthquake will occur resulting in catastrophic activity. We must quickly locate the area where these plate boundaries are locked and warn the people before it’s too late,” it continued.
“Late last night, the U.S. government began monitoring seismographic activity and mapping out the different plate boundaries. Use this information to locate the fault line and its epicenter. But, please hurry. We only have 45 minutes to locate the danger zone and sound the alarm to evacuate the area. Good luck,” the assignment read.
Students were given their first clue and the countdown began. With just the class period to find the solution, students were focused on solving the first clue so they might have enough time to get to the next one.
“My classes enjoyed the activity and it was great to see the students coming together and working quickly and collectively to find the solution,” Chauvin said.
Some of the clues were photos of a crack in the earth’s surface while others were clues to be used to break open miniature locks to a vault, which proved to be a favorite for student Nakeem Freeman.
“Finding out the code was fun,” Freeman said. ”I really liked breaking the mini-locks and safe.”
Not only were students on a time crunch, but they competed in teams against one another.
“It was awesome. Even though we came in second place we had a fun time,” said student Dezleon Banyard. “I learned that we work faster when we are timed and the assignment is a competition.”
Byrd said the teaching method is definitely something she and Chauvin would implement again.
“My students really enjoyed a break from the normal classroom instruction and enjoyed the challenge of trying to ‘breakout,’” Byrd said.
