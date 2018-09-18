Dyslexic students enrolled in the Copperas Cove Independent School District are getting a financial boost with their learning tools thanks to the efforts of Dorianna Gilbert, Junior Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills, who is a fourth-grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School.
Gilbert, along with the support of her sister royalty, hosted the community’s inaugural Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance for youngsters ages 2-12 years.
Wearing mums and boutonnieres, more than 170 children and their parents danced under the chandelier in the Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars 8577 hall clad in blue and gold, the school district’s colors. The VFW Post donated use of the hall that was filled to capacity with more than 100 ticket purchase requests being denied after the event sold out, organizers said.
Walmart and Chick-fil-A also sponsored the event.
All proceeds will be donated to CCISD Special Programs in a mock check presentation at the monthly board of trustees meeting Sept. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.