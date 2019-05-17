Despite an overcast forecast and the threat of heavy rains, spirits were not dampened Saturday as volunteers came out to support the Waterway Cleanup event hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful (KCCB).
“Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful has been doing cleanups for over ten years,” said Roxanne Flores-Achmad KCCB executive director. “We do the cleanup twice a year, and we are aiming this year to add another cleanup which will be in September. Last time we cleaned we picked up over 900 pounds of trash.”
This years’ event attracted over 50 volunteers and, regardless of age, all of them echoed the same sentiment: a city that is not ridden with trash.
The Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful commission was established in September 2002, and the organization has seen success since its inception. Its mission is to recommend policies related to litter prevention, beautification and community improvement and the minimization of solid waste.
“The KCCB main goal is to educate citizens. When this is done it will further help others be aware of the importance of keeping our city clean,” said Achmad.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful’s supplementary goals are to “to beautify the community while making a difference and picking up trash,” said Achmad.
This year’s Waterway Cleanup took place in South Park.
Residents who want to pick up trash on their own but do not have the supplies to do so they can contact the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful office. Supplies will be given to them so they can help keep the city beautiful.
“For me coming out to pick up trash is helpful because it makes it nicer when people are out and about, and I want to make it nice for everyone,” said Teresa Grant, volunteer. “If everyone picks up three pieces of trash it will help out a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.