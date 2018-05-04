During the Sean French Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, one player sank a hole-in-one.
Jeff Dewald, of Kempner, who was part of a foursome including Dustin Dewald, Rodney Carlton and Rick Timmons, made the shot on the course’s par 3 10th hole, using a 9 iron from 155 yards.
Dewald received a small prize for being closest to the pin on that hole, according to Al Castillo of the Knights of Columbus, which sponsored the golf tournament.
