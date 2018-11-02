The city of Killeen, through a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, is developing an Airport Master Plan for the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, according to a written statement from the city.
As part of the Master Plan process, the city is providing central Texas residents, airport tenants, and neighboring businesses the opportunity to learn more about the process and progress of the Airport Master Plan and to provide comments toward the future development of the Airport.
Three public meetings will be held for residents to become active participants in the master plan development.
One meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Copperas Cove at the City Council chambers in the technology center, 508 S. 2nd St.
Times and places for meetings outside Cove are:
- The Harker Heights Activities Center, room C, 400 Indian Trail, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday,
- The Killeen Utility Collections Conference Room, 210 W. Avenue C, from 6 to p.m. Thursday.
City staff and members of the consultant team will be available to discuss the project, solicit comments and answer any questions about the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Master Plan.
