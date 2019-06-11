Girl Scout Ambassador Elizabeth Herrera Freed is ready to take on just about any challenge.
Katie Johnson, who works as the community troop specialist for Girl Scouts of Central Texas, has first hand knowledge of Freed’s drive and capabilities.
“Elizabeth is very active,” Johnson said last week during an interview “She really knows what she wants.”
Johnson mentioned Freed’s mentorship of young Girl Scouts, setting an example and coaching them during annual projects like cookie sales.
That desire to both lead and teach would seem to make Freed a natural to succeed at her latest project: starting a Girl Scout troop at Cove House, Copperas Cove’s emergency homeless shelter.
The 19 year old from Killeen is a member of Troop 6300, which is part of the Fort Hood Service Unit. Ambassadors like Freed are 11th and 12th grade students who not only earn badges but can work toward receiving the Girl Scout’s highest achievement, the Gold Award.
To earn that award, a Girl Scout has to complete various leadership and project goals, including a final project that urges the scout to use their “vision for change” to create something of lasting value for the surrounding community.
Freed’s Take Action project is focused on helping girls how may not be able to afford joining a regular troop get an opportunity to experience what she’s gained through being a member of the Girl Scouts.
“I originally (learned about) Cove House last summer,” Freed said. “Every year, we are to find a place to donate our leftover Girl Scout cookies. So we were looking around and I stumbled across Cove House and they welcomed us with open arms.”
Freed said she felt young people served by Cove House were missing opportunities afforded to girls from financially stable or affluent families.
“They don’t have a support system,” Freed said. “Most of them have to stop doing any extracirricular activities because money is tight.
“So that’s when I started to brainstorm...how do I start put Girl Scouts into this environment?”
Johnson has worked alongside Freed to help her find that answer. Johnson was impressed when Freed started asking questions about how she might help girls without the means to be part of a regular Girl Scout troop.
“My first impression was that she really had done her research,” Johnson said. “She really saw the need in the Copperas Cove community...to help kids who might not always have the opportunities.
“You can tell it’s just something that’s true to her heart.”
Johnson helped Freed learn about forming a community troop.
“A community troop is organized for girls who need assistance,” Freed said. “There’s one in Gatesville where it’s between the mothers who are in prison and their daughters...to help keep them connected.”
Freed said she saw the potential benefit for those who might not be able to afford to be part of a regular Girl Scout troop. Girls in the community troop have their registration fees waived. They also can do donation drives that help round up supplies, badges and uniform parts the girls can use.
But for Freed, the most important benefit the community troop offers is the chance to learn.
“Those girls are offered the skills that we learn,” Freed said. “Leadership skills, entrepreneurship skills...we learn so much confidence through Girl Scouts. We have a platform to use our voice and we are encouraged to use our voice.
“We’re very much empowered.”
Darla Tuiasosopo is a part of Cove House, working in client relations for the nonprofit. She was very impressed with Freed’s initiative in proposing the project.
“You don’t see most young people (so) caring about their community,” Tuiasosopo said. “To see her interact with the girls and working with them is just really neat. She is just a super, super young lady.”
Tuiasosopo called the project a great idea, especially for children seeking a sense of normalcy as they struggle with poverty and homelessness.
“A lot of times when families are in our shelter they think this is the end for them,” said Tuiasosopo, who was a Girl Scout. “(The community troop) just gives girls a sense of belonging...I think Girl Scouts gives them a place where they can fit in, no matter how they dress or what their home life is like.”
The first meeting of the Cove House troop was held May 29. Six-year-old Payton Maccpacken was the only girl to attend, but Freed said conflicts such as the summer softball season may have kept some girls away.
“Our next meeting is June 12 at Cove House at six o’clock and we look to have a few more girls showing up.”
Freed will be graduating from Killeen’s Richard Milburn Academy in December. She plans to go to college and become a neo-natal nurse.
