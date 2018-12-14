A 26-year-old Killeen man was killed during a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market 116 north of Copperas Cove last week, according to a state official.
On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at around 5:30 p.m. on FM 116, three-tenths of a mile south of Bratton Road.
Troopers determined a southbound 2007 Buick car lost control in the rain and crossed into the path of a northbound 2017 GMC pickup, according to DPS spokesman Sgt. David Roberts.
The vehicles collided head on, killing the Buick’s driver, Lorenzo Wilson, of Killeen. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The GMC was driven by William Thompson, 49, of Cove. Roberts said Thompson was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with incapacitating injuries.
