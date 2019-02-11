City permit officials in Killeen issued 180 permits last week worth a total value of $3.56 million.
There were 15 permits issued last week for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $2.9 million. Contractors D.R. Horton and Carothers Homes will each build five of the new houses, Bell County Victory Homes will construct four new homes and Stylecraft Builders will construct the final house.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $15.16 million so far this year.
Harker Heights
Building officials issued 18 permits last week worth a total value of $1.29 million.
Three of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $1.24 million. Flintrock Custom Homes will build each of the three new homes.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $52.49 million.
Copperas Cove
Permit officials issued 52 permits last week worth a total value of $337,310.
Two of the issued permits were for the construction of new single-family residences, worth a combined total of $163,974.
Contractor DAT Properties will build both of the new houses.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $8.74 million so far this year.
Nolanville
No permit report was provided by the city by press time Monday.
So far this year, the city has issued permits worth a total value of $725,000.
Belton
Two new businesses are coming to Belton, according to the weekly permit report issued by the city.
A new Bell County Public Safety Operations building will be constructed at 2501 South Loop 121. The building is valued at $2.5 million.
Commercial Tractor Supply will be built at 620 W. Highway 190 Service Road. The business is valued at $1.50 million.
A total of three permits were issued by the city last week worth a total value of $4.60 million.
The final permit was for the construction of a new single-family residence, worth $599,000.
The city has issued permits worth a total value of $6.93 million so far this year.
