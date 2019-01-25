In a poll conducted last week by the International Business Times, 43 percent of Americans said race relations were good in the United States, but much work remains to be done.
That was also the message of Aya Fubara Eneli who was the guest speaker during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. dinner in Copperas Cove.
Eneli, a lawyer, best-selling author, CEO of her own business and women’s conference speaker, shared statistics of race relations in the U.S. highlighting both the advancements and the path ahead.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty who serve the meal to guests at the event each year listened intently as they and the audience absorbed Eneli’s words.
Young Miss Five Hills Allyssa Kimball said it is important for the titleholders to serve at the dinner each year because it demonstrates service to others as King advocated.
“The presenter reminded us of what (Martin Luther King Jr.) said in his famous speech and how it is still relevant today,” Kimball said. “It is important to remember our history and its leaders so we can learn from it and not repeat it.”
Preteen Miss Five Hills Briana Liles learned about King in school and learned even more about the civil rights leader through the dinner. “It is important for us to continue his dream of making equal rights and for all of us to come together as one to celebrate him,” the fourth-grader said.
In addition to the guest speaker, a newspaper article detailing the civil rights leader being killed and other memorabilia were on display.
