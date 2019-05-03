Like many who get involved in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Stacey Bradley’s story begins with an ending.
“My mom, she passed away from colon and pancreatic cancer,” Bradley said last week. “There was literally a flyer on the wall and I was like, I want to do this. So I called the number (on the flyer.”
That year, Bradley and her team finished second in money raised.
“From that point, I was just really excited about (the) relay and I just wanted to get other people involved,” Bradley said
That’s why she’s part of the Event Leadership Team for the Lampasas Copperas Cove Relay for Life, which takes place from 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday at S.C. Lee Junior High School’s Hanke Stadium.
Bradley said the event raises money for a great cause. spotlighting up a member of the relay’s leadership team as an example.
“Somebody (in her family) had cancer and was going through chemo, and the family was able to stay at Hope House, and all they had to worry about was getting to the hospital
“That’s just one of the many ways (the) relay helps, by raising money for things like that,” Bradley said.
This year’s fundraising goal is $35,000.
“We’re going to smash that,” Bradley said, noting that the teams participating had nearly reached that number already. “We’re looking at a possible $40 to $45,000.”
The Relay for Life will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with the opening ceremony, which includes a ribbon cutting to get the event underway.
Cancer survivors will take the first lap around the track, followed by lap for those who have and do care for cancer patients.
During the course of the event, teams will participate in theme laps, including a three-legged race and something called Hungry Hungry Human. Bradley says to imagine a game of “Hungry Hungry Hippo” played with human beings and ball pit balls.
The closing ceremony will include an announcement of the final fundraising totals for the event.
