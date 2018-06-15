A lawsuit between two area publications has ended in a settlement.
The lawsuit, which was filed in 2014, involved the Copperas Cove Leader-Press and the owners of the Copperas Cove Banner and ended in a settlement that was reached earlier this year.
The lawsuit alleged the owners of the Copperas Cove Banner, Larry and Joyce Hauk, had been defamed by the Leader-Press.
The Hauks accepted a cash settlement in exchange for dropping their lawsuit.
“It’s certainly not as much as we felt we were owed,” Larry Hauk said. “It does vindicate us, which was the point of the lawsuit.”
The lawsuit originated when the Leader-Press accused Larry Hauk of embezzlement during his time as publisher of the newspaper.
In the suit, Hauk claimed defamation against Copperas Cove Newspapers Inc. (the Bell County entity that owns the Leader-Press) after rumors spread of his alleged embezzlement.
He also demanded money for stock in the CCN Inc. and other money owed by the corporation.
The settlement was reached during mediation.
“In my opinion, neither party won,” said David Morris, the publisher of the Leader-Press. “It was decided that it would be better to settle than to continue to throw money at legal fees.”
The suit was filed in direct response to a lawsuit CCN Inc. filed against Hauk in November 2014.
According to a petition filed by the company’s lawyers, the misappropriation of funds were revealed after David Tuma, a majority shareholder in the company, asked a CPA to conduct an internal review of the company’s finances.
At the time, Hauk’s attorney claimed the allegations of embezzlement against his client were slanderous, keeping Hauk from finding a job after he was fired by the company.
According to reports, the settlement was reached through mediation in January. Terms of the agreement were not released.
“I am disappointed it has taken this long to have some closure,” Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.