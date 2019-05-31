COPPERAS COVE — A pair of Lemonade Day entrepreneurs are donating part of their proceeds to a scholarship that honors a young man who lost his life to cancer.
Matthias Ulch, 12, and Elijah Haverkost. 11, set up their Lemonade Day stand outside the HomeBase store in Copperas Cove on May 4 and 5.
The pair sold $1,500 in Mighty Incredible Lemonade and other products from their stand, which was built to resemble a helicopter. The design of their stand, their sales and their overall business plan earned them the Entrepreneur of the Year award from the Greater Killeen/Fort Hood Lemonade Day judges.
The pair returned to HomeBase on Friday to present a check in the amount of $150 to Pink Warrior Angels of Texas.
Samantha Ricciardi, the project coordinator for the local Lemonade Day effort, said the donation shows that Lemonade Day participants are committed to making a difference in their communities.
“It has been really incredible just to see what our youth has been able to do,” Ricciardi said. “They want to give back, and feel involved and feel that they’re making an impact. And (this) goes to show that they are.”
Chandee Ulch is Matthias’ mother. She said both boys learned valuable lessons from the Lemonade Day experience, not the least of which was coping with misfortune. The Mighty Incredible Lemonade stand was transported to HomeBase in two pieces. The second piece, built to resemble the tail rotor of a helicopter, fell out of the truck transporting it, breaking it into several pieces.
Ulch said Matthias, Elijah and several others scrambled to put the tail section back together and finished just before the judges arrived.
When asked what they learned from the experience, both Elijah and Matthias said they gained insight into the management side of business, particularly when it comes to taxes.
As winners of the local Entrepreneur of the Year award, the two boys will be competing with other Lemonade Day award winners in a national competition. They hope to follow in the footsteps of Briana Liles of Killeen, who was named the national Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year last year.
Pink Warrior Angels will use the money donated by Elijah and Matthias for the Connor Hedge Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is named for a young man who was diagnosed with cancer when he was 18 months old. Connor Hedge battled the disease until he died on July 10, 2016, just six days before his sixth birthday.
The scholarship is awarded to an eligible high school senior who has either survived cancer or had a sibling who had cancer, and who is also a dependent of an active-duty or retired military member.
Julie Moser of Pink Warrior Angels said Friday that there have been no applicants for the scholarship so far this year.
The deadline for submitting scholarship applications has been extended until the end of June.
