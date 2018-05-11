Hundreds of young entrepreneurs from across the Fort Hood area — including dozens from Copperas Cove — set up lemonade stands last weekend to participate in the seventh annual Lemonade Day. Stand-owners said they enjoyed the experience, even if it was a bit more difficult than they were expecting.
“Yesterday my feet were hurting, but I had a lot of fun,” Briana Liles, 9, said. “Today is even more fun, and I already really want to do it again next year.”
Liles was using her stand, located at Walmart in Copperas Cove, to raise money for alopecia awareness. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes a person’s body to attack its hair, causing the hair to fall out. The amount of hair loss is different in every case.
A good portion of the money raised at the stands was going to a variety of good causes. Not only were the lemonade stands selling tasty drinks to help area residents stay cool, many sold a variety of foods, from lemon cupcakes and candies to hot dogs and burgers.
“All the money we raise this weekend is going to the funding of a dog park here in Copperas Cove,” said Emily Kimball, 11. Kimball is the Five Hills Copperas Cove Ambassador and her chosen platform is helping area dogs. “On Tuesday, we are meeting with Joe Brown with Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation to begin the process of picking a location for the dog park.”
Kimball offered customers two choices of lemonade, original and strawberry, as well as a variety of other foods. “My mom and I made the lemonade and the lemon cake,” she said. “I recommend the strawberry lemonade. I don’t usually like strawberries, but I love this.”
Lemonade Day customers also seemed to enjoy the variety of options available. Kimball’s stand was in front of Walmart in Copperas Cove, and received a steady stream of business.
“We didn’t even know this was going on this weekend, but we saw a lot of stands yesterday, too,” Tanya Uhlig said.
Uhlig was out shopping with her daughter, Alyssa, and they stopped on their way out of Walmart so Alyssa could try some lemonade. “This is nice. Yesterday we stopped at a stand out near PetCo in Killeen, and that was good, too.”
Other customers said seeing the stands brightened their day.
“We just got done grocery shopping, which I hate, but this makes me smile,” Evette Howard said. Howard and her son, Zaahir, stopped by Liles’ stand after shopping at Walmart.
Along Avenue D on Saturday, Lilianna Binsfeld, 9, and Julianna Broughton, 10, set up their lemonade stand in the parking lot near Nice Cutz Barber Shop.
The stand was built using recycled pallets, with an umbrella to shade the girls and their customers from the bright sunlight.
Virgil Dixon, owner of Nice Cutz, came out with his staff to buy some hot dogs, while postal carrier Gary Stinson Sr. purchased a chili cheese dog and lemon slush while on his rounds delivering mail.
Just a block away, Trisha Stutz and her daughters Ella Stutz, 3, and Kayla West, 17, all wore dresses with a lemon pattern at the “Out of this World” lemonade stand, while brother Joseph West, 15, wore a yellow shirt.
In addition to the lemonade there, customers had a chance to bob for lemons, winning prizes including a free kids meal at Raising Cane’s or a box of Lemonhead candy.
The youngsters learned valuable lessons as part of the Lemonade Day experience include budgeting, saving and sharing their earnings.
The free community program teaches children how to start, own and operate their own business.
