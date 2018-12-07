Smiles were on the faces of residents Monday as they came out to see the newly renovated Copperas Cove Public Library.
Renovations took several months, but are now complete. Circulation and reference desks are now in the front. All of the new books and materials are in front. The rest of the collections are in the back with lounge areas as well as a new teen zone.
“We can serve our community much better now, with this improved library,” said Kevin Marsh, director of the Copperas Cove Public Library. “We started renovations in May, and have been working at it ever since, and it has been challenging. I really like the way our result has come out.”
Amenities include comfortable places to sit, work, study and a laptop table. Improvements to Wi-Fi connectivity are also underway, according to Marsh.
“Over the last 20 years, things change,” Marsh said. “That it is why our library needed to change for today.”
“The transformation of this library is truly amazing, and they have done a great job,’ said esident Azeita Taylor. “The library looks more open, more spacious and functional. It is going to be a lot better for the patrons coming in, and they will be able to find things a lot better. It is like another home.”
Tesident Edith Natividad said she enjoys the space in the library.
“I also like the teen zone,” Natividad said. “It is just very comfortable here.”
The Five Hills Art Guild, along with other artists, will be creating new murals on the walls of the library depicting old tales of Copperas Cove.
