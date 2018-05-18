Renovations to the Copperas Cove Public Library are in full swing, but the new flooring, entryway and restroom fixtures are only part of the half-million dollar project.
The library will be replacing chairs, tables, partitions and gaming stations, as well.
The renovations are fully funded; the furnishings are not, according to Kevin Marsh, library director.
The library has started a donation drive, seeking sponsors and donors to supply funds toward the new furnishings.
Those who donate will have their names etched on glass panels that will be part of the new entryway, to be located left of the existing entrance, Marsh said.
In addition to a new entrance, the entire library collection will be rearranged, Marsh explained.
The computer stations will be moved toward the front of the building, and colored carpet blocks will help visitors being directed to specific areas.
It was also announced last week that the library received approval of an E-Rate Funding application, which will provide over $7,900 toward upgraded fiber optic internet and related equipment to allow usage by the library’s Wifi and public access users.
Those interested in learning more about donating toward the new library furnishings may contact Marsh at 254-547-3826 or kmarsh@copperascovetx.gov.
