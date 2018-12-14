Nestled back in the trees on the outskirts of Copperas Cove, Logsdon Street may be a bit secluded, but that doesn’t seem to bother its residents, who have made sure the street can be seen.
Approaching the street at night gives the appearance of driving in to a Christmas display, with lights shining through the darkness on each side of Big Divide Road. The dazzling drive culminates with a home at the end of the street.
Playful penguins and polar bears ice skate on ponds of ice, while sparkling carolers get visitors in the Christmas spirit.
Everywhere you look in the yard is another touch of the holidays. We have even heard that Santa himself occasionally takes a break from his Christmas preparations to greet guests and take pictures!
The Herald and KDHnews want to share information and photos of holiday displays in the area.
Did you decorate your home or yard for the holidays? Have you seen a good display in the area?
Tell us about it or shoot your own photo and share it with our Instagram followers.
We will run lists of where to see lights with some photos in the Herald and at kdhnews.com. The list will provide the block number, not the house number.
Let us know by emailing the address and a contact phone number to news@kdhnews.com and putting HOLIDAY LIGHTS in the subject field of the email.
To share your photos on the KDH Instagram account, tag us @kdhnews and use hashtag #kdhholidaylights.
