Copperas Cove selected a new city secretary, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Kevin Keller.
Lisa Wilson began working at her new job Monday,
“Lisa was born in Killeen, and grew up in the Central Texas area,” the release said. “She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1985 and later attended Central Texas College where she majored in business.
“After spending 19 years in banking, Lisa joined the city of Copperas Cove in 2004 as the deputy city secretary,” the release said.
During her career with the city, Wilson has gained a great deal of experience while working in several different departments, according to the release. That includes utilities administration, planning, public works and the city manager’s office. She has also served on various city committees.
Wilson’s office is at City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite C. She can be contacted at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.