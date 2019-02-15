John and Charity Ceballos have lived in Copperas Cove for the past six years, and decided to channel their entrepreneurial inclinations toward creating a community hangout for families to relax together.
Blackbox Arcade at 1312 S. Farm-to-Market 116 opened Oct. 1.
The Ceballos children 11–year-old Zoe and Luke, 5, enjoy helping their parents at the arcade after school and playing video games.
“We greatly desired to have a family-owned business that would allow us to have financial freedom, creativity and flexibility with our family schedule,” Charity Ceballos said. “We wanted our business to be a fun place to be because we are also children at heart.”
Blackbox Arcade was born as a place where families can have fun together and relive the nostalgia of being a child again, Charity Ceballos said.
The Ceballos family enjoys seeing the customers’ eyes light up as they enter the arcade, not only children—but also their parents.
“Every customer who has walked into Blackbox Arcade is usually excited and thrilled about our business,” Charity Ceballos said.
“It is great to see such excitement and hear positive feedback from all our customers day in and day out.”
Business has been slow and steady since they opened, John Ceballos said. As it continues to grow, they hope to become a chain of small community arcades.
The Ceballos hired Adam Inglehart in November to run the arcade when they are not present and to assist customers in finding what they need and cashing out, Charity Ceballos said.
He also helps with advertising, inventory and shelf stocking, she said.
“We’ve seen growth every month since opening,” John Ceballos said. “The vision is to create a place for the community to hang out and get to know each other better.”
Gamers can enjoy playing on various game systems or purchase and trade games for their home systems, Charity Ceballos said.
Gaming systems and accessories are also for sale, she added.
Whether you have a taste for the classics or more modern flare to your gaming, Blackbox Arcade has you covered.
The list of gaming systems at Blackbox Arcade is extensive, including Xbox 360; Xbox 1; Wii; WiiU; Pandora boxes; Playstations 2, 3 and 4; Super Nintendo; Original NES and both foosball and air hockey tables, Charity Ceballos said.
“Our Pandora Arcade Boxes include over 1,000 classic arcade games like Pac-man, Super Mario Bro., Street Fighter, Tetris and many others,” she added.
Blackbox Arcade offers different gaming packages from hourly rates — $5 for two hours — to a $10 fee for unlimited play.
The arcade is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
“We host weekly Smash Brothers Tournaments where customers have a chance to win a cash prize competing against each other,” Charity Ceballos said.
A concession counter offers soda, juice, bottled water and a variety of prepackaged snacks such as Hot Pockets, cookies, candies, popcorn, cup noodles, burritos and candy.
In addition to individual and community fun, Blackbox Arcade is designed to offer entertainment for groups in their private room.
“We offer a private party room for birthdays and other social events,” John Ceballos said.
Parties renting the private room have unlimited arcade access.
For more information, go to blackboxarcade.tk
