Cove Coffee & Commerce guest speaker, Azeita Taylor, discussed emergency management at Centex Vocational on Jan. 11.
Every second Friday of the month, a local business co-hosts the event with the Chamber of Commerce. This month, it was Centex Vocational, a trade school at Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Taylor, owner of Azeita Taylor Photography, gave an informal presentation on emergency management.
Her discussion was split into three subtopics: Identify risk, create a plan and put it to action.
“It’s important that the continuity of your business and the operation of your businesses runs smoothly,” Taylor said.
Taylor asked those in the room if they had contingency plans for their staff, daily operations and an alternate location for extended periods of time, because these are areas that immediately impact a business and the local economy.
She said businesses need plans tailored to them.
“There are going to be some things for your business that have nothing to do with mine. Especially if you’re a brick and mortar. Especially if you have staff and how many staff you have.” Taylor said.
“If one business or two businesses are standing here, not only does it help our economy to come back more quickly, but it gives hope,” Taylor said.
Disasters are unpredictable. Feasible plans with direct duties and roles can make a business proactive instead of reactive. Taylor encouraged businesses to assign priorities by job titles instead of names.
“Your job will be posted before your obituary,” Taylor said.
Copperas Cove is not immune to natural disasters and technical difficulties that occur within and outside of Coryell County.
“Things that happen in other places can affect us here,” Taylor said.
If a local business is connected to a server that goes down in a different city, it can prevent businesses charging customers.
Her example is an inconvenience that happens more often than people think. A tested plan can make connectivity issue bearable for customers, staff and the owner.
Businesses can find plan templates, toolkits and tips about emergency management at texasprepares.org and ready.gov/business.
Centex Vocational campus director, Dolores T. Dominguez gave guests a tour of her site, which she said offers five-month certification programs for commercial refrigeration and heating, ventilation and air conditioning certification.
Over 30 local business professionals attended the morning event.
Coffee & Commerce encourages communication and collaboration.
Many attendees exchanged contact information and shared upcoming events.
