On Saturday, Moose Lodge 2029 presented Fire Station No. 3 and the Darnall Ambulance Company with a case of Tommy and Rosie Moose to carry with them on calls.
The stuffed animals are given to children who are present for or are part of traumatic events.
The Tommy and Rosie Moose have proven to provide a diversion and comfort to children from whatever it is they may have experienced whether it be a wreck, domestic incident, fire or any other event that may make a child upset or uncomfortable, according to Tina Wilgeroth, communications coordinator.
After the presentation and photo opportunity, the teams had dinner at the Lodge at 2828 Farm-to-Market 116 South.
(0) comments
