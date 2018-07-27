The Copperas Cove Public Library hosted comedy magician John O’Bryant on July 19 as a part of the final show for this year’s Summer Reading Program.
O’Bryant did several tricks during his program. One of the tricks was done with the help of a young boy. He had the boy lie down on a table being supported underneath by two metal chairs, one on each side of the table.
First, he removed one chair. Then, he removed the table, leaving the chair under the boy’s neck.
The audience watched as the boy’s head was supported by one chair while the rest of his body was suspended in midair—the crowd went wild.
O’Bryant said he loves having help for his tricks from the kids in the audience.
O’Bryant said he has been thrilling audiences throughout the country with his unique blend of comedy mixed with magic.
O’Bryant said he loves kids, which is why he performs for children and their families at libraries, fairs, schools and parties and many other events.
He has performed at Sea World Adventure Park in San Antonio more than 200 times.
“My mother was a teacher, and when I was a teen I performed my tricks for the kids at her school,” he said. “I would perform for different classrooms, then it became so popular that I got to perform for the entire school in the auditorium.”
Four-year old Alli Palasota got to assist O’Bryant with one of his magic tricks.
“I liked the being a helper,” Alli said.
