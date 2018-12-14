There were 455 cases of human trafficking reported in Texas in the first six months of 2018 and the number continues to climb.
From January to June, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received nearly 850 calls in Texas, or more than 141 calls daily, related to human trafficking.
Parents at Martin Walker Elementary School learned more about this form of modern slavery that occurs in every state including Texas.
Cedar Crest Hospital and Residential Treatment Center employees Clarena Tobon and Miranda Calhoun see the signs of human trafficking daily in their work.
“Anyone with a history of abuse, neglect, or domestic violence is at risk. The warning signs for trafficking could be physical abuse, burn marks, bruises or cuts,” Tobon said. “Victims are exploited for their labor or forced to provide a variety of acts for someone else’s profit.
“They are not free to leave their situation. They are under someone else’s control.”
Sex trafficking is the most common form of human trafficking in more than two-thirds of all cases.
Labor trafficking is the second highest form of human trafficking followed by both sex and labor simultaneously, with several unspecified cases of human trafficking reported to the hotline.
Martin Walker parent Tanya Burris found the presentation extremely informative.
“I wish more parents could be aware of who and what is really happening so close to our city,” Burris said.
According to the hotline, the majority of victims in sex trafficking cases are overwhelmingly adults and almost exclusively women.
The number of Americans and foreign nationals involved in sex trafficking cases are almost evenly split.
National Human Trafficking Hotline data
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, specific industries in Texas predominantly have higher numbers of human trafficking cases.
The venues with the highest number of labor trafficking cases reported include the following:
- Domestic work
- Illicit activities
- Traveling sales crew
- Retail/other small business
- Other industries
The venues with the highest number of sex trafficking cases reported include the following:
- Hotel/motel based
- Illicit spa/massage business
- Online advertising
- Residence-based commercial sex
- Escort services
