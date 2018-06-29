Central Texas College announced last week the Mayborn Science Theater will be closed this summer because of a major upgrade to its show capabilities and offerings.
A new full-dome video system is being installed by Scientific Content for Interactive Systems Sweden AB at a cost of $352,120, provided by the Mayborn grant funded by Sue Mayborn, according to a news release.
The new system, branded Colorspace Theater by Scientific Content, is a package of display systems, servers, theater control system and Uniview full-dome software that will provide patrons with “a far superior and more immersive experience than any planetarium in Texas,” according to Cliff Bailey, planetarium manager of the Mayborn Science Theater.
The existing system was past its lifespan and is no longer supportable, Bailey said.
“The design became antiquated and since the company it was purchased from is no longer in business, software support non-existent and repair parts are no longer manufactured or available for purchase,” Bailey said.
The new system is aimed at presenting and teaching astronomy, astrophysics and Earth-based sciences including geography, geology, biodiversity and climatology. The theater will be easier to operate than the former system, according to the release, and includes components and software that make it “fully supportable” for the next five or more years.
The new system is expected to be running by the end of August and the Mayborn Science Theater expects to offer public shows the first week of September.
