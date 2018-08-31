After a summer of renovations to upgrade its show capabilities and offerings, the Mayborn Science Theater will reopen on Labor Day with a matinee tripleheader.
Patrons will be the first to experience the new full-dome Colorspace Theater system installed by Scientific Content for Interactive Systems Sweden AB (SCISS).
The new system was made possible by the Mayborn grant funded by Sue Mayborn.
The shows start at 1:30 p.m. with the patriotic laser light show “Spirit of America.” Filled with inspirational tunes by a variety of artists, the show playlist includes “God Bless America” by Celine Dion, “Hoedown” by Aaron Copland, “Centerfield” by John Fogerty, “Standing Outside The Fire” by Garth Brooks, “God Bless the U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood, and a 1950s medley featuring various artists and much more.
At 2:30 p.m. is “D-Day: Normandy 1944.” Narrated by Tom Brokaw, the show uses a variety of cinematography techniques to detail the largest allied operation of World War II which began in Normandy, France.
“D-Day” explores the history, military strategy, science, technology and human values of this monumental event which helped shape the world during World War II.
Audiences will gain a new perspective on how this landing changed the world and how this region became the most important location in the world from the end of 1943 through August 1944.
The matinee lineup concludes with “First and Farthest” at 3:30 p.m. From the first rockets to the first man on the moon, the show celebrates humanity’s great accomplishments in the Space Race.
It will bring back memories for those who experienced the space race and inspire new generations to keep exploring our universe.
Through the new system, which features a carefully designed package of display systems, servers, theater control system and the award-winning Uniview full-dome software, each show will provide the audience a far superior and more immersive experience than any planetarium in Texas. The visualization and simulation software application of the SCISS system is aimed at presenting and teaching astronomy, astrophysics and Earth-based sciences such as geography, geology, biodiversity and climatology.
And since the Mayborn Science Theater will use the latest version of Uniview, the application will further enhance images of the night sky and provide a seamless visualization and navigation of the entire known universe from human scales all the way to the cosmic horizon.
The Mayborn Science Theater will begin offering weekday matinee shows each Wednesday, starting Sept. 5, at 3:30 p.m.
The first show is “The Little Star That Could.” Tickets for the Labor Day and weekday matinee shows are $5 per person, per show and free for planetarium members.
The theater will then open for weekend shows Sept. 15. Matinee shows will air each hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and evening shows at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.