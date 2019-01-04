Frank Seffrood, the mayor of Copperas Cove and a retired Army veteran, died Dec. 28 at his home, according to the city.
He was 79 years old.
Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
Seffrood was first elected to the mayoral post in November 2015 after serving six-and-a-half years as a Cove City Councilman.
According to the city, Seffrood died in his home after a brief illness. He was born in 1939 in southern Wisconsin.
Seffrood served 23 years in the Army and retired in 1979. Following his service, he worked for Central Texas College from 1980-1986 and the U.S. Postal Service from 1986-2010.
He held an associate degree in computer programming and a bachelor’s in information systems.
Seffrood lived in Cove with his wife of 55 years, Rita, and leaves behind three children and three grandchildren.
“He had a contagious positivity, love for life, family and friends that was unparalleled and respected by many,” Cove spokesman Kevin Keller said. “Mayor Seffrood was a driving force in the community and he will be greatly missed.”
Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, also offered his sympathies.
“On behalf of Beth, myself, and the entire Phantom Corps, our condolences and prayers are with Mayor Frank Seffrood’s family, friends and loved ones today. Frank served our nation for 23 years in the Army and was always a good friend to Fort Hood with a passion for helping our soldiers and their families. He will be missed,” Funk wrote in a news release.
According to the city, the family has requested privacy at this time.
A Catholic Mass for Seffrood will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove.
A burial with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitations will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B in Copperas Cove.
A rosary will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
