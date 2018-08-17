McDonald’s in Copperas Cove, among other Texas locations, could see a face-lift in the coming years.
The company on Tuesday announced it will be investing $448 million in Texas to fully modernize its 840 restaurants between 2018 and late 2019.
“I’m proud of today’s investment by McDonald’s that will inject nearly half a billion dollars into the Texas economy,” said Gov. Greg Abbott in a news release. “When businesses succeed, Texas succeeds, and we will continue to create an environment that allows companies like McDonald’s and others to thrive in the Lone Star State.”
The multimillion dollar makeover of the more than 800 McDonald’s Texas restaurants will include an enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks to make ordering and paying for a meal easier.
Kiosks allow guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want.
Additionally, the McDonald’s vision includes remodeled counters allowing for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made, and bright and easy-to-read digital menu boards both inside and at the drive-through.
McDonald’s seeks to have new designated parking spots for curbside pickup involving mobile ordering and payment, and expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases.
“Construction will begin sometime in April of 2019 at this location,” said Hampton Conlan, owner of the Copperas Cove McDonalds at 1418 E. Business U.S. Highway 190. “The construction should last close to two to three months, and shortly after that, we will have a grand opening.”
This expansion will likely to increase sales and help provide more jobs in the Texas market, according to the company.
Recently, McDonald’s has committed to spending $150 million over five years to extend benefits of its global Archways to Opportunity education program.
Conlan said he strives to take care of his employees, such as paying them at a wage of $8 per hour, which is above the minimum wage required by Texas at $7.25 per hour.
“The workers to managers here at this location take care of their customers. They treat them with respect,” said customer Lisa Gallo. “They take care of you here, and that what I like coming to this location.”
With this multimillion-dollar renovation, there will be another noticeable change. Some restaurants will no longer have the playground for children.
“This a great opportunity not only for the state, but also for the local community, because it will help to provide more jobs, and it puts McDonald ahead of the curve,” said District 59 Rep. J.D. Sheffield, R-Gatesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.