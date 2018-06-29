An investigation into a possible methamphetamine production operation is ongoing after a raid by county, state and federal officials Thursday at a property in Flat, according to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said two suspects were arrested in connection to a 5:30 p.m. search of a rural property in the 100 block of County Road 931 in the unincorporated community of Flat, which is southeast of Gatesville.
Wilcox described the operation, which was aided by a federal agency and the Texas Department of Public Safety SWAT team, as a search of a possible meth manufacturing site and said the information on the case “kind of fell in our laps.”
“We’ve been getting ... information on incidents at this particular location for several months,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said the department did not utilize a confidential informant in gathering information on the site.
Wilcox said McLennan County sheriff’s officials were not involved in the search. He did not have an exact figure for the number of officials on scene.
The only arrest made on scene was of 53-year-old James Allan Miller, who was arrested on a warrant for tampering with evidence “with intent to impair a human corpse.”
Miller is being held in the Coryell County Jail on $12,000 bond.
Wilcox said a second suspect was later arrested on a possession of methamphetamine charge, but the department is withholding an identity as part of the larger investigation.
“At this time, it is an ongoing investigation with the possibility for more search warrants and more arrests to follow,” Wilcox said.
