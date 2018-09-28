Electrical engineers are now checking Metroplex Adventist Hospital departments one by one to test for potential damage or problems from an outage Saturday, officials said.
Although power wasn’t entirely gone during the outage, patients at Metroplex during the incident were moved and will complete treatment elsewhere, said Metroplex spokeswoman Erin Riley. Power was fully restored Sunday.
During the outage, Riley said, the hospital’s generators designed to support critical operations of the hospital did just that.
“Our generators are designed to support critical operations of the hospital, allowing our teams to evaluate and transfer patients if needed,” Riley said. “In this case, the generators properly sustained priority areas as our dedicated team members transferred patients to neighboring facilities.”
Critical operations include the hospital’s emergency department, and wall outlets crucial for patient care. Riley said noncritical amenities that went out include the facility’s A/C system.
A total of 41 patients in the hospital at the time were transferred. Riley initially said 34 patients were transferred, but more were moved Saturday.
“It was decided the patients would be best served by taking them to facilities in full service. Once patients are transferred, we do not bring them back to the hospital,” Riley said. “We want them to have as little disruption in their care as possible.”
No injuries or fatalities resulted from patients being moved or from the incident itself. Although officials Saturday said a lightning strike caused the outage, electrical engineers are in the process of officially determining the cause.
Metroplex is working with the city of Killeen, Oncor Electric Delivery and various contractors in order to prevent future outages. The generators allow for any repairs to be made as the hospital continues to function, according to Riley.
While the patients were being situated at other hospitals in the area, incoming Metroplex CEO Kevin Roberts visited the disrupted patients Saturday and made sure they knew they would continue to receive their care at the new hospitals, Riley said.
Roberts began his first day as CEO on Monday.
