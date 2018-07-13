For the second year in a row, Metroplex Adventist Hospital received the Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
The achievement is the third consecutive Mission: Lifeline award for Metroplex since 2016.
“We are very honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for the third year in a row,” said Valerie Romero, director of the Cath Lab at Metroplex. “Our mission at Metroplex is Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ.
“The way we achieve this mission in the Heart and Vascular Center is to bring state-of-the-art heart care to the citizens of our community.”
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program’s goal is to reduce barriers when it comes to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call and continuing through hospital treatment.
STEMI, or ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, is the deadliest type of heart attack caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. It’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication, to prevent death, according to a news release from the hospital.
“When it comes to treating a heart attack, time is muscle,” said Dr. Umad Ahmad, medical director for the Heart and Vascular Center at Metroplex. “By following the evidence-based guidelines used in the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program, we are ensuring our patients have the best possible outcomes on their path to healing.”
“We commend Metroplex Adventist Hospital for this achievement award, which reflects a significant institutional commitment to the highest quality of care for their heart attack patients,” said Dr. James G. Jollis, chairman of the Mission: Lifeline Advisory Working Group. “Achieving this award means the hospital has met specific reporting and achievement measures for the treatment of their patients who suffer heart attacks and we applaud them for their commitment to quality and timely care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.