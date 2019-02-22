Residents wanting to chance to serve their city as mayor have until Monday to get in the running.
Residents may file for the special election through Monday. Early voting is April 10-23, and the election is April 27.
Per the City Charter, a special election must be held within 120 days following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28 at the age of 79.
Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
No other packets have been received to date, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Applications are available via the city’s website or in person at the secretary’s office, 914 S. Main St.
The filing period was longer than usual due to the fact the special election does not align with standard May election scheduling, according to the city.
In total, the special election will cost the city about $7,400, according to an invoice from the county election administrator.
All voting will take place at the Coryell County Justice Center, 210 S. First St. in Copperas Cove.
As of Thursday, at least two residents will face off head-to-head April 27 for the mayor seat.
Ron Nelson joined the race against Bradi Diaz, who served as the city’s mayor from 2004 to 2006.
