The filing period for the Nov. 6 general election in Copperas Cove has begun, and potential candidates continue to file for various municipal capacities.
Available seats on the ballot this year are the positions of mayor, City Council members place 1 and place 2. Applications for a place on the ballot may be filed through Aug. 20, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate packets are available online and in the city secretary’s office. The physical address for filing applications in person is 914 S. Main St., Suite C, Copperas Cove; the mailing address is P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove.
Currently, Frank Seffrood holds the position of mayor. David Morris holds the place 1 seat and James Pierce Jr. holds the place 2 seat.
Five candidates have filed for the city race so far. Fred Chavez is the latest to throw his hat into the ring for the place 2 seat.
Chavez will face incumbent Pierce, who filed last week.
Seffrood and challenger Joey Acfalle are the only candidates so far for the mayoral post.
Cheryl L. Meredith is currently the lone candidate for place 1.
In the Copperas Cove Independent School District election, place 1, held by Inez Faison, and place 2, held by Harry L. Byrd, are up for election.
Byrd officially filed for re-election this week, and will face Joseph Leary, who filed for the place 2 seat last week.
Incumbent Faison and John Gallen both filed for the place 1 seat last week.
