While the focus of the Morning Exchange Club is preventing child abuse, the members are also engaged in a lot of other activities.
On a quarterly basis, the service organization recognizes a variety of community members.
The Americanism committee, for instance, gives a quarterly award to someone who flies the American flag with pride and proper etiquette, according to Mark Peterson, past president.
“This is a huge program for retired vets,” Peterson said.
Morning Exchange member Joe del Croce is in charge of organizing the quarterly awards for peace officers and firefighters. “The senior leadership has a lot of input about who gets the awards,” he said about the police and fire departments.
High school and elementary school students are selected for awards on a quarterly basis, as well.
At Wednesday’s meeting, two teens received awards.
Oshea Taylor, who graduated in January from Crossroads High School and is now attending Central Texas College, was named ACE of the Year. ACE stands for “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence,” according to Peterson.
Taylor is studying for his physical therapy degree.
The Youth of the Year recipient was Carleigh Ross, a senior at Copperas Cove High School and a member of the Five Hills royalty. Ross read the essay she submitted for the award during the meeting, and her name will be submitted for the Exchange Club’s district award.
Ross has plans to be a cardio-thoracic surgeon, starting with her pre-med studies at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the fall.
Both teens received scholarships toward their studies, along with a plaque.
An important aspect of the Morning Exchange Club programs is to get more youth involved in the community.
Overall, the Morning Exchange Club performs close to 2,000 hours of volunteer service each year, “The most of any club in the region,” Peterson said.
Sharon Tabor, president-elect, is looking forward to her term as president of the 50-plus member club. “We’re a very active club, very welcoming. I look forward to bringing more programs to the community.”
Tabor is hoping more people will join the club, too.
The Morning Exchange Club meets at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at Lil’ Tex Restaurant. More information is available at: www.facebook.com/exchangecove.
