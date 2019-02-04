Over the course of 2018, Killeen permit officials issued permits worth a total value of $207.30 million.
Several new business are making their way to Killeen in the near future, with many different business permits being issued in 2018.
The combined value of all new commercial business permits is $16.26 million.
Many of the new businesses coming to the area are retail stores, including a new Aldi’s, which officially opened the beginning of December after breaking ground in April.
The new Aldi, a discount grocery store where customers typically bag or box their own groceries, is at 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, east of Robinett Road.
CarMax, a used-car dealer chain, will also be moving to Killeen on the former site of Faith Point Church, 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway, an area surrounded by other car dealers.
In addition to CarMax, multiple car-care businesses were permitted in 2018, from car repair and oil change services to multiple car wash facilities.
Take 5 Oil Change was the first oil change business to be permitted, appearing on the city’s permit report in February. The business will be at 1003 Bacon Ranch Road.
The Quick N Clean Killeen car wash was also permitted in February, and is at 3402 W. Stan Sclueter Loop.
In addition to those two, Galaxies Express Carwash is at 1300 E. Stan Schluter Loop and the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Boulevard will be getting a gas station.
Another business coming to the area is Pet Supermarket.
Valued at $1.77 million, the building housing Pet Supermarket will be a sizable addition to Killeen, with an estimated square footage of 15,204 feet. The business is at 2602 Trimmier Road, south of Bacon Ranch Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Over the course of 2018, Harker Heights permit officials issued permits worth a total value of $52.00 million.
Harker Heights new business permits were worth a total value of $4.85 million.
A few new restaurants are coming to the city, and some have already arrived according to the city’s permit report.
Burger King and Raising Cane’s — a burger joint and a chicken restaurant, respectively — have both opened their doors for business in the city.
Burger King is at 680 E. Knights Way. Raising Cane’s is at 335 E. Knights Way.
The city is also getting a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins combo restaurant, which is currently under construction at 529 E. Knights Way.
Copperas Cove
Over the course of 2018, Copperas Cove permit officials issued permits worth a total value of $34.91 million.
The city also issued a few permits for the construction of new businesses. Four business permits were issued in Copperas Cove worth a total value of $3.33 million.
One of the new businesses that arrived was a Popeye’s restaurant, which is a Louisiana-style chicken eatery.
