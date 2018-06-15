Some residents have raised concern over the city’s cemetery.
The Copperas Cove Cemetery, at 415 E. Avenue A, is ridden with overgrown weeds and in generally unkempt condition, according to resident Julie Norman during the public forum portion of the city council meeting June 5.
“Cemeteries are not just burdens to be shouldered, they are assets,” Norman said.
Norman told council members a stewardship issue is the root of the problem, and pointed to the city’s lack of a dedicated sexton for the cemetery for the past eight years.
Cove parks and recreation employees, who tend to the general upkeep of several municipal properties, cover more acreage than the national average for a city the size of Cove, according to Norman’s research presented to the council.
As the council draws closer to drafting a budget for the city, Norman urged them to consider appointing somebody who can dedicate their full time to the cemetery upkeep.
“We need somebody who can really dedicate themselves to that territory and be held accountable for it,” she said.
Norman said an outcry on social media for the upkeep of the cemetery has formed.
Family and Friends of Copperas Cove Cemetery, a Facebook group with more than 100 members, exists for residents to discuss how they can inspire better care for the site.
“It has come to our attention ... that the city does not care for our loved ones we left there,” a portion of the group’s description reads.
Joe Brown, director of Parks and Recreation/deputy city manager, said Norman’s comments were well said and professional, stating she did her homework on the issue.
“I appreciate her support on this very important component of our park system,” Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.