Even the chance of some light rain showers couldn’t keep kids from heading outside Sunday when they heard there was a possibility for them to play with nerf weapons.
Nerf Fest was a hit with children and parents alike at Walmart on Sunday. Even though the wet weather kept organizers from setting up a target range and letting people try out a variety of different nerf weapons, they were still able to show off a variety of different styles of nerf weaponry.
“We have already had about 20 kids show up today,” Nerf Fest organizer Chris Stephenson said, one hour into the event. “Pretty much every time we set up they are already here waiting.”
Because the event had be help inside the store due to the weather, the crew was unable to set up a target range or some of the larger displays they had brought with them.
Even so, they had several give-aways for visitors. Items included additional nerf darts, posters, pins and even T-shirts with funny sayings on them for people who purchased at least $25 worth of nerf gear.
The organizers said they try to set up between the two entrances of whichever Walmart they are at to give the children plenty of room to check out the products.
“Nights and weekends are our busiest times,” organizer Summer Haley said. “Last night (in Killeen) we had about 100 kids show up for the event.”
While the biggest group of customers is children between the ages of 8 and 10, Haley said plenty of adults leave with new nerf purchases, too.
“Also, sometimes when the event is slow we will have wars ourselves,” she said, laughing.
