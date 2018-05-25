A new editor has been appointed for the Copperas Cove Herald.
Matt Payne will begin his new role as editor with the June 1 edition of the Cove Herald.
Current Cove editor Julie Ferraro is departing for a position in northwest Texas.
Payne, 23, joined the Herald in February as the education reporter, covering the development of the Killeen Independent School District’s voter-approved $426 million bond program, among other topics in education and general assignments.
A journalism graduate of the University of North Texas in Denton, Payne began his career at the North Texas Daily three years ago as an arts and life writer and editor.
Payne also worked at the Denton Record-Chronicle as a business reporter and on the copy desk.
In 2017, Payne won a Barbara Jordan Media Award from Gov. Greg Abbott’s Committee on People with Disabilities for a feature about a veteran biking 900 miles to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.
Born and raised in Texas, he looks forward to serving those in Cove with news they value.
“I’ve come to admire Central Texas and the stories told in it,” Payne said. “I’m excited to invest myself into a weekly publication Cove residents can look forward to.”
Payne can be reached at mpayne@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7553.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.