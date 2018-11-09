The City Council will see at least two new representatives as a result of Tuesday elections.
The mayor’s post, City Council Place 1 and Place 2 were on the ballot.
City Council Place 1
Unofficial results indicate 2,824 voters selected Joann Courtland for Place 1 on the City Council. She won with 54.56 percent of the vote against her opponent was Cheryl Meredith, who received 2,352 votes.
Courtland runs a nonprofit called Operation Stand Down Central Texas, which assists homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding community.
Courtland called being elected a “surreal” feeling.
“I’m really looking forward to getting my hands dirty with things going on now,” Courtland said. “I’m learning as much as I can with budget cycle and all other cycles with things in the city.”
Some initial goals the councilwoman-elect has is to create a program for newcomers to Copperas Cove, which would acquaint them with city staff and services.
Additionally, Courtland likes the idea of creating an “employee of the quarter” program for city employees.
City Council Place 2
Fred Chavez, director of the planetarium and Outreach Services for the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, was elected by 54.54 percent with 2,902 votes, in a successful campaign against incumbent James A. Pierce, Jr. for the Place 2 seat. Pierce received 2,419 votes.
Chavez was on the Economic Development Corporation for six years, up until 2012.
After taking a hiatus from municipal capacities, he said he’s ready to toss his hat back into the ring.
Chavez said he looks forward to strengthening the integrity of Copperas Cove, bringing together city entities to ensure a successful future for what he called a “gem of Central Texas.”
“There will be a lot of nuts and bolts first—nothing sexy, nothing flashy,” Chavez said regarding mending bridges between city entities.
“It’s going to be the stuff needed to be done, but will put us in a position to be a vibrant and progressive business center.”
Mayor
Incumbent Seffrood and challenger Azeita Taylor will face off in a runoff election for the mayoral post.
No mayoral candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote, with Seffrood amassing 2,655 votes and Taylor gaining 2,444 votes.
“I fully expected it would be a tight race,” Seffrood said. “It will all work out … and then it’s back to city business.”
Taylor expressed gratitude to the support and enthusiasm she saw Election Day.
“I am extremely excited and ready for this runoff,” Taylor said. “I’ve received a lot of support from people saying they voted for me.”
