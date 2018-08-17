The filing period continues for the Nov. 6 general election in Copperas Cove, and several candidates have filed for various municipal capacities.
City Council
Available seats on the ballot this year are the positions of mayor, and City Council members Place 1 and Place 2. Applications for a place on the ballot may be filed through Monday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Candidate packets are available online and in the city secretary’s office. The physical address for filing applications in person is 914 S. Main St., Suite C, Copperas Cove; the mailing address is P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove.
Currently, Frank Seffrood holds the position of mayor. David Morris holds the place 1 seat and James Pierce Jr. holds the Place 2 seat.
Several candidates have filed for the city race so far.
Fred Chavez, director of the Planetarium and Outreach Services for the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, will face incumbent Pierce for the Place 2 seat.
Seffrood will be challenged by Joey Acfalle and Azeita Taylor for the mayoral post.
Cheryl L. Meredith, a former councilwoman, will face Joann Courtland, who filed last week, for Place 1.
As of Thursday, Morris has not refiled.
School board
In the Copperas Cove Independent School District election, Place 1, held by Inez Faison, and Place 2, held by Harry L. Byrd, are up for election.
Applications for a place on the ballot may be filed through Monday.
The packets can be picked up in the CCISD administration building at 408 S. Main St. from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. through today, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Byrd has filed for re-election, and will face Joseph Leary for the Place 2 seat.
Incumbent Faison has also filed for re-election, and will face John Gallen for the Place 1 seat.
