Cove DECA students compete at state contest today
Thirty-four students from the Copperas Cove High School DECA program head to state competition today in Dallas after winning at the District V competition last month in Bastrop.
DECA is a career and technical education student organization and one of the largest student organizations at Cove High, with 193 members. Forty of these students competed in various business and marketing events against 21 other high schools in the Central Texas region regardless of school district size.
DECA adviser Charlotte Heinze said students select various projects that improve the economic status or local businesses and/or improve the quality of life in their communities. About 8,500 students will compete this weekend for the opportunity to advance to the International Career Develop Conference to be held in Orlando, Florida, in April.
City hosting household hazardous waste collection event Saturday
The Solid Waste Department and the Central Texas Council of Governments will host a regional household hazardous waste collection event this month. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Copperas Cove Transfer Station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116.
Residents from Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties may take advantage of the collection. Participants will be required to show proof of residency prior to dumping. Questions may be directed to the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
Lampasas to start brush chipping program next month
Lampasas has announced it will begin its brush chipping program in March.
The pickup dates and areas are:
- March 4-8: The northwest section of the city, from West of Key Avenue and north of First Street.
- March 11-15: The southwest section of the city, from West of Key Avenue and south of First Street.
- March 18-22: The southeast section of the city, from East of Key Avenue and south of First Street.
- March 25-29: The northeast section of the city, from East of Key Avenue and north of First Street.
City-sponsored brush chipping will occur only during designated weeks and designated areas.
Brush must be no longer than 4 feet in length. No lumber or trash will be picked up, and the bundle must be out by the curb. No alley brush will be picked up.
