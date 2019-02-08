Fishing in the Park event scheduled for Feb. 16
The city and the Tourism Department will host the annual Fishing in the Park event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at the City Park Pond at 1206 W. Avenue B.
This is a free community event for all ages. All participants in attendance will be entered into a free raffle to win prizes. Participants need to bring their own fishing gear. Bait will be provided, but participants may bring their own as they wish.
All Texas Parks & Wildlife regulations will apply during the event, to include participants 18 years of age and older having a fishing license and a five-trout limit per person. For more information or questions, contact Parks and Recreation at 254-542-2719.
Two town halls scheduled next week at Civic Center
Residents will have two opportunities to voice their opinions regarding capital improvement. The first town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Technology Center at 508 S. Second St.
According to the agenda item, the meeting will allow the city to “obtain public feedback on Capital Improvement Projects and discuss what type of projects citizens would like to see funded.” As part of the annual budget process, the city is reviewing capital projects for years 2020-2024, according to Ariana Beckman, interim budget director. The next day at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Civic Center, the Texas Department of Transportation will present planned improvements to U.S. Business 190 from Avenue D to Constitution Drive.
Officials will aim to collect public comment on the proposal, according to the meeting’s agenda. A draft 2020-2024 Capitol Improvement Plan will be presented to the City Council during a planning session March 21. The civic center is at 1206 W. Avenue B.
City employee health fair to be open to public
The city has hosted an annual health fair for several years.
Previous events have been for city employees only, but this year, the general public can attend.
The city health fair is a free event coordinated by the city’s Wellness Committee. This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
The fair is an opportunity to learn about the health and wellness resources in the local area. More than 30 vendors have already confirmed booths, according to the city.
Baylor Scott & White will also be on-site accepting blood donations until 12:30 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
