Vehicle accident causes power outage
An accident involving a utility pole on Robertson Avenue on Monday caused power to be knocked out for several residents and businesses, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department. The 300 and 400 blocks of Roberston Avenue were shut down as crews worked to clean up the top half of the utility pole, which snapped off following the collision. Oncor restored power after it was lost for several hours.
Slots open on council’s Youth Advisory Council
The city is accepting applications to fill youth positions on the Youth Advisory Council. The City Council-appointed advisory body defines specific ways to address “youth community issues” and develops activities and programs designed and promoted through the city and the Copperas Cove Independent School District. The council will also encourage and promote the education of youth regarding city government and importance of youth input, participation and responsibility. The advisory body consists of 30 youth members and one adult liaison, appointed to two-year terms, and meets monthly on the first Monday. Eligible youth must be at least an incoming high school freshman and may not exceed high school graduation;; be 13 to 18 years of age; be a city resident and a student enrolled in Copperas Cove ISD and in good standing. Applications are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C, or on the city website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Online Resources,” and “Forms and Applications.” The position vacancies will be advertised through July 27. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the city secretary by 5 p.m. Aug. 6. For information, contact interim City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
City issues trash pickup schedule for 4h of July
All city facilities will be closed on Wednesday including the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
- Area 1 and 2 trash collection and area 1 recycling is Monday.
- Area 3 and 4 trash collection and area 3 recyling is Tuesday.
- No trash collection or recycling Wednesday.
- Area 5 and 6 trash collection and area 5 recycling is Thursday.
- Area 7 and 8 trash collection and area 7 recycling is Friday.
For information regarding city facilities closure, contact City Hall at 254-547-4221. For information regarding the collection schedule, contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
CCISD moves to new administration building
The Copperas Cove Independent School District has relocated its administrative offices. The office moved to the CCISD Service and Training Center at 408 S. Main St., which is across the street from the fire station and library. The location houses the district’s business office, student services, special education, human resources and more, according to the district’s social media. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the center is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. July 17. Tours of the building will be conducted after the ribbon-cutting, which will be followed by the monthly school board meeting.
