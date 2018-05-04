Tim Molnes Scholarship Golf Tournament postponed to June 16
The golf tournament honoring past police Chief Tim Molnes, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until June 16, according to a news release from Kevin Keller, Copperas Cove public information officer.
Weather concerns were the reason for the postponement, Keller said. The awarding of scholarships will still take place.
Starlettes to perform at Bingo Night fundraiser
The Copperas Cove Junior High Starlettes dance team will host a bingo night fundraiser from 6 to 8 today at the Copperas Cove Junior High School cafeteria, 702 Sunny Ave. All proceeds will go toward the team’s dance competition. The Starlettes will perform at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance from any Starlettes team member or at the school.
Cove firefighters to hold Fill the Boot Campaign
As call volume allows, personnel from the fire department will be at various intersections around the city during May as part of the Fill the Boot Campaign supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The dates for the campaign are May 4-6 and May 18-20. The locations are East Business U.S. Highway 190 at Constitution Drive, West Business U.S. Highway 190 at South Farm-to-Market 116, Robertson Avenue at South Main Street, and Avenue B at North First Street.
Backyard Music Round-Up planned
The 19th annual Backyard Music Round-Up is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at City Park. Sponsored by Refuge Ministries, the event features live music, children’s activities, a car show and food. All activities are free and open to the public. More information is available by contacting Jodi Swanner at 254-258-7097 or at jodi@refuge-ministries.com.
Opening day for park leagues is Saturday
All softball and baseball teams that are part of the Parks and Recreation league will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday for an opening day ceremony on field 3 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Each team will be recognized, and there will be a guest speaker and ceremonial first pitch before the teams start their games. More information about Parks and Recreation leagues is available at www.copperascovetx.gov/parks.
Lemonade Day set for this weekend
Across Central Texas on Saturday and Sunday, youngsters will be staffing their stands and selling lemonade as part of the annual Lemonade Day. A map of where Lemonade Day stands are located is at lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/stands-map.
Family Dance Under the Tent set for Saturday
The Armed Services YMCA, 501 Clara Drive, Copperas, will host the Family Dance Under the Tent from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature dancing, a photo booth, snacks and fun for the whole family. Tickets are $10 per person for YMCA members and $15 per person for nonmembers. More information is available by calling 254-542-2851.
Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope scheduled for Sunday
Registration is open for the 14th annual Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope 5K and 10K races. The race is part of the Cent-Tex Race Series, and a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Hope Pregnancy Center. Registration is $25. Online registration can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CopperasCove/JackrabbitRun4Hope
The Jackrabbit Run 4 Hope will start at 8 a.m. Sunday at Ogletree Park, 1878 Post Office Road. Registration on the date of the race begins at 6:30 a.m. Information is available from the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
CCISD board to meet Monday, Tuesday
The Copperas Cove Independent School District board will meet at noon Monday and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Monday session is a workshop, where all agenda items are discussed. Those items will be voted on during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The Tuesday meeting also features the recognition of individuals or groups by the board. Both meetings take place at the CCISD administration building, 703 W. Avenue D.
Mayfest 5K Color Run scheduled May 12
In support of child abuse prevention, the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will host the Mayfest 5K Color Run on May 12 at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road.The race begins at 9 a.m. and is family friendly. In addition to the run, there will be music, food trucks, raffles and a car show. For those who preregister, the cost is $35, with registration at $40 at the event. Children younger than 12 are free. Registration can be completed at www.mayfest2018.myevent.com.
Children invited to Story Time at Chick-fil-A
Youngsters are invited to enjoy Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in May at Chick-fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd. In addition to the story, there will be other activities.
Rabbit Fest vendor applications available
Vendors interested in participating in the 2018 Rabbit Fest at City Park are invited to submit their applications.This year’s event, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, will take place May 17-20.
The weekendlong festival will feature a parade, a car show, a carnival, live entertainment and a rabbit show. Arts, crafts, promotional and food vendors can download an application from the Rabbit Fest website at rabbitfest.com. Those wishing to participate in the Rabbit Fest parade can also submit applications.
Additional information is available by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
Talent sought for Rabbit Fest Amateur Night
Individuals who wish to share their talents are encouraged to register for the 2018 Rabbit Fest Amateur Night, which will take place May 17. Any type of amateur entertainment is allowed, including singers, dancers, spoken word and instruments. A stage, electricity and a microphone for performances will be provided. To register, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571 or activities@copperascove.com.
