Coryell County sheriff hospitalized Monday; resting at home Tuesday
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams was hospitalized Monday for a “problem with his heart,” according to a Facebook post by the county sheriff’s department.
“He did not have a heart attack … However, he did have a problem with his heart. Fortunately they were able to resolve the issue with a medical procedure the doctors performed yesterday,” the post reads.
Williams was released from the hospital and is at home resting, according to the department Tuesday.
Christmas parade winners announced
The Chamber of Commerce has announced the Christmas Parade winners.
The parade had more than 50 participants travel down Avenue D for the annual parade.
The following are the parade first-place winners;
- Performing Group — Copperas Cove High School Copperettes
- Marching Group – GymKix Civic Organization
- Citizen’s Fire & Public Safety Volunteers Association Car/ Motorcycle Club — Slingshots of Central Texas
- Float – Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty
- Horse Group — Cen-Tex Saddle Club
The Chamber of Commerce is already looking forward to next years’ parade. Scheduled for Dec. 7, 2019.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 254-547-7571.
City, Bethesda Fellowship Ministries working to serve those in need
The city is assisting Bethesda Fellowship Ministries with the announcement of the Operation Holiday Uplift Phase II – Christmas 2018 Project, according to a news release.
Operation Holiday Uplift has been providing meals to feed food-insufficient families in certain parts of Copperas Cove and Killeen since 2007. The goal for 2018 is to serve about 600 households.
The schedule of events for the distribution of the Christmas meals will be:
- Friday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m. – Pack 300 boxes with food items
- Saturday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. – Pack boxes with 300 turkeys and seal for delivery
- Saturday, Dec. 15, noon – Deliver boxes to Casa Drive, Sunset Lane, Horseshoe Drive, Copperas Cove Housing Authority and adjacent apartments.
Questions can be directed to Bethesda Fellowship Ministries Senior Pastor, Bishop R. Ray Gatewood, at bfm@hot.rr.com or 254-547-3455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.