Free pet adoptions at Cove Animal Control
The monthly free pet adoption event continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Animal Control, 1601 N. First St./North Farm-to-Market 116. While adoption fees for the animals are waived, the pets are still required to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Micro-Chipping is required at the time of adoption for $20. Sponsors for this month are The Healthy Hub and Maks Family Fun and Event Center, which are providing a limited number of gift certificates to adopting families. For information, contact the Animal Shelter at 254-547-5584.
City Park pool opens this weekend
The City Park pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the first time this season. Daily pool admission fees are $3.25 for residents aged 2-49, and $5.25 for nonresidents. Seniors aged 50-64 at $2.25. Seniors older than 65 and children under 2 are free. The pool will open for the summer June 2, with swimming lessons available starting June 4. More information is at the Parks and Recreation website: www.ccpard.com.
City offices closed for Memorial Day
In observance of Memorial Day, all city facilities will be closed Monday. The trash collection schedule will be adjusted accordingly. Questions regarding the collection schedule may be directed to the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
SG-VHV to host Memorial Day celebration
A celebration of those who paid the ultimate price while serving their country will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at the Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans headquarters, 202 S. Fourth St. A light lunch will follow the ceremony, which is open to the public.
Public meeting scheduled for Business Highway 190 project
The public is invited to comment on the proposed Business Highway 190 Improvement Project at a meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. City officials and representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation will be present for the open house-style meeting, with a presentation on the project at 6 p.m. TxDOT has set up a website for the project: www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/waco/business-us-190.html
Kevin Keller, Cove public information officer, can be contacted to address any questions or concerns before the public meeting, at 254-547-4221 or via email at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov.
Church Men’s Club to host annual barbecue
The Immanuel Lutheran Men’s Club will host a barbecue at 5:30 p.m. June 2 The menu includes barbecued brisket, sausage, potato salad, beans and dessert. The cost for adults is $10 and children age 5-11 are $5. Children younger than 5 are free. The barbecue will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 922 Lutheran Church Road. More information is available by calling 254-547-3498.
Copperas Cove to hold Citizens Fire Academy
The Copperas Cove Fire Department will host a Citizens Fire Academy beginning June 14 and running for seven consecutive Thursdays. Participants must be at least 18 years old, with class size limited to 12 people. A wide variety of topics and activities will be part of the training, including rappelling, riding in a fire engine and participating in a “live fire” exercise. Applications are due by June 7 and available on the city website at www.copperascovetx.gov, at Fire Station No. 1, 415 S. Main St. or by calling Lt. Jim Bednar at 254-547-2514.
Applicants needed for city boards, commissions
The city has vacancies on a number of boards and commissions.
The Housing Authority Board ensures proper management of federal funds, approves and adopts all policies and legal documents of the Housing Authority. Applications are due June 4.
The Quality of Life Advisory Board acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council with advice and recommendations regarding the public parks, recreation and golf course facilities. Applications are due June 9.
The Planning and Zoning Commission members review and consider submitted site plans and plats, and make recommendations to the City Council on Zoning Ordinance amendments. Applications are due June 12.
Members of the Board of Adjustment serve as an appeal body for individuals seeking variances to the zoning ordinance or decisions enforcing the ordinance. Applications are due June 12.
The ad hoc Charter Review Committee will review the City Charter and make recommendations for consideration by voters in the November elections. Applications are due June 18.
Applications are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C or at www.copperascovetx.gov. For more information, contacting City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or via email at laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
Story Time is Wednesday at Chick-fil-A
Youngsters are invited to enjoy Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday during April and May at Chick-fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd. In addition to the story, there will be activities and the chance to create memories.
Cove library’s Summer Reading Program seeks volunteers
The Copperas Cove Public Library needs volunteers for the Summer Reading Program. Volunteers will assist in keeping Reading Club records, distributing prizes, preparing activities, shelving and filing materials, and other tasks.
Volunteers must be at least 16 and available from June 11 to July 26 from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays.
Applications can be found on at www.copperascovetx.gov or can be picked up at the library, 501 S. Main St.
