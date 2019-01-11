Animal Shelter free adoption event scheduled for next week
The Animal Shelter will host its monthly free adoption event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 18, The shelter is at 1601 North First St., and North Farm-to-Market 116. During the event, the adoption fee for all adoptable dogs and cats will be waived. An adoption agreement, which requires the animals to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, will still be required. Chipping is required at the time of adoption for $20. This month’s event is sponsored by Collier Creations, which donated gift cards for custom printing/designs for clothing and travel mugs. Two adopting families will receive a custom designed travel mug. For additional information, contact the shelter at 254-547-5584.
5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge set for Jan. 26 at City Park Pool
The city and the Tourism Department will host the 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge on Jan. 26. The event will begin at 8 a.m. near City Park Pool at 1206 W. Avenue B, and is part of the Cen-Tex Race Series. Early 5K registration is $20 and may be completed at https://bit.ly/2Trmzhc. On-site registration on the day of the run is $25 and will begin at 6:30 a.m. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. Polar Bear Plunge activities begin at 10 a.m. and are free for anyone who wishes to participate. Participants must be at least 10 years of age. The plunge includes a costume and belly flop contest. Shirts will be available for purchase. Questions should be directed to Brianna McGuine, tourism and information coordinator, at bmcguine@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
Reception for outgoing councilmen scheduled for Jan. 15 in chambers
The city will host a reception for outgoing Councilmen David Morris and James Pierce Jr. at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, 508 S. Second St. Refreshments will be served. Questions should be directed to Lisa Wilson, city secretary, at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.