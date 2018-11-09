VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary to host holiday fundraiser
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 8577 will sponsor a holiday fundraiser Nov. 24 at the Post, 1506 Veterans Ave. Activities will include a cake walk at 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a fundraiser auction and table drawings from 1 to 3 p.m. Meals include a hot dog, sausage, chips, dessert and tea for $5. All proceeds will go toward VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary, Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary 13, AARP Chapter 1359, Karen Kaylor, Homecoming for VFW Department of Texas President 2021 and others. Organizations should call by Thursday for a free table. For information, contact Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080.
Food for Families is Nov. 16
Food For Families, the annual project coordinated by the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H-E-B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10 is set for Nov. 16. The one-day food drive collects nonperishable food and stocks shelves of area food banks and pantries. Donated food will be given to people in need who live in that county. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16. Nonperishable food products accepted include canned meats, canned vegetables, cereals, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, rice, flour, sugar, corn meal, pasta and sauces.
Collection sites are:
- Coryell County — Gatesville Fire Department at 109 S. 23rd St., Gatesville and H.E.B at 2990 E. Highway U.S. Business 190, Copperas Cove
- Bell County — Special Events Center at 3601 South W. S. Young, Killeen
Fall Revival Institute is Tuesday to Thursday
Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church’s Fall Revival Institute is Tuesday to Thursday, starting at 7 p.m.
Guest speakers are:
- Tuesday, Pastor Waylon Sias, Zion Hill Baptist Church, Waco.
- Wednesday, Pastor Willie E. Robertson, Macedonia Baptist Church, Temple.
- Thursday, Rev. Keenan W. Debose, New Jerusalem International Baptist Church, Harker Heights.
The church is at 2306 S.Farm-to-Market Road 116. For information, call the church at 254-542-2153.
