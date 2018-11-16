Animal shelter adoption event today
The Animal Shelter will host its monthly free adoption event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. The shelter is at 1601 N. First St./North Farm-to-Market 116. During the event, the adoption fee for all adoptable dogs and cats will be waived. An adoption agreement, which requires the animals to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped, will still be required. The micro-chipping is required at the time of adoption and costs $20. This month’s event is sponsored by Domino’s, the Cove Banner and the Cove Leader-Press, who will provide a limited number of gift certificates to adopting families. For more information, contact the Animal Shelter at 254-547-5584.
Food for Families food drive is today
Food For Families, the annual project coordinated by the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H-E-B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10 is today. The one-day food drive collects nonperishable food and stocks shelves of area food banks and pantries. Donated food will be given to people in need who live in that county. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nonperishable food products accepted include canned meats, canned vegetables, cereals, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, rice, flour, sugar, corn meal, pasta and sauces.
Collection sites are:
- Coryell County — Gatesville Fire Department at 109 S. 23rd St., Gatesville and H.E.B at 2990 E. Business U.S. Highway 190, Copperas Cove
- Bell County — Special Events Center at 3601 South W. S. Young, Killeen
Solid waste transfer station hours extended
The Solid Waste Department has extended normal operating hours and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a news release. The transfer station at 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116 has extended the hours to assist customers unable to dump during traditional weekday hours. All standard rates and regulations will remain in effect during this single day event. For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
Bound-N-Love’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner is Saturday
Bountiful New Life Church of God in Christ will host its fifth annual Bound-N-Love Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 115 E. Avenue E, Copperas Cove. The free community dinner includes classic holiday foods and a variety of sides and desserts. Call Kimberly Johnson at 254-702-3816, or the church at 254-547-5007 for more information.
Suicide Prevention Candlelight Walk set for Saturday at Ogletree Park
A Suicide Prevention Candlelight Walk will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Ogletree Gap Park, 1878 Post Office Road. Rock painting, a memorial tree, food trucks, refreshments, and counselors will be at the free event. Register at www.cchsdecawalk.eventbrite.com.
Citywide Fall Clean-Up is Saturday
The Solid Waste Department and Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful will host the annual City Wide Fall Clean-Up event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
During this time period, residents and business owners will be granted two free visits per utility account to the Solid Waste Operational Center at 2605 S.Farm-to-Market 116 to dispose of household trash and waste. Participants will be required to show proof of residency prior to dumping.
Items accepted are basic household trash and junk, brush and yard waste, appliances, recycling and used cooking oil. Construction debris and household hazardous waste will not be accepted. For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242.
Free, guided tours of Lampasas County Courthouse are Saturdays
Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse are offered each Saturday. Tours start at 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
VFW Post 8577 Auxiliary to host holiday fundraiser Nov. 24
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 Auxiliary will sponsor a holiday fundraiser Nov. 24 at the Post, 1506 Veterans Ave. Activities will include a cake walk at 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a fundraiser auction and table drawings from 1 to 3 p.m. Meals include a hot dog, sausage, chips, dessert and tea for $5.
All proceeds will go toward the Auxiliary, Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary 13, AARP Chapter 1359, Karen Kaylor, Homecoming for VFW Department of Texas President 2021 and others. For information, contact Juanita Workman at 254-652-9080.
