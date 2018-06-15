Police offer facility for safe exchanges
The Copperas Cove police department has opened its lobbies and front parking lot for residents to conduct exchanges arranged online.
The Internet Safe Exchange Zone program allows residents to conduct transactions arranged through classified advertisement websites, such as Craigslist, eBay and others.
Police allow those conducting these transactions to use the facilities to ensure safety.
The police department is at 302 E. Avenue E.
Coffee with a Cop slated for June 23
Folks who enjoy coffee and want a face-to-face conversation with law enforcement are in luck.
Police officers will be available from 7 to 9 p.m. June 23 at the Whataburger at 3006 E. Business U.S. Highway U.S. 190 for a Coffee with a Cop event.
Whataburger will offer coffee free of charge for the event. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and the residents they serve, said Sgt. Kevin Miller with Cove police in a written statement.
“Coffee with a Cop helps build relationships, one cup at a time, and allows people to interact with local law enforcement in a friendly, relaxed environment,” he said.
Miller said past Coffee with a Cop events have been successful in part by the support of the community.
Cone with a Cop aims for children outreach
Get the scoop from a police officer while cooling off with one. From noon to 3 p.m. June 30 Cove officers will be at Waffle Cone at 508 Cove Terrace for an inaugural Cone with a Cop event, according to a news release.
Waffle Cone will provide free ice cream to children ages 12 and younger.
The event is geared toward allowing young residents to interact with police in a friendly, relaxed environment.
“Too often our young citizens see us in a stressful or volatile situations, and we are not afforded the opportunity to spend time with them during those encounters,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller in the release. “We are excited about the opportunity to have this event to intermingle with our young citizens in a fun, upbeat atmosphere.”
Child identification cards called KIDDO cards containing a child’s full name, date of birth, sex, hair color, eye color, height, weight, parent/guardian’s name, address and a current photo will also be available during the event.
KIDDO cards are designed to be maintained by parents and guardians to identify a child if necessary, not to be held by a child as a form of self-identification, according to police.
“Children are abducted across our nation every day,” Miller said. “The vital information is necessary for law enforcement officers to start their search.”
